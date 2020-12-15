Home  >  News

Local researchers see increase in COVID-19 reproduction rate in NCR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 11:21 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Medical researchers observed a slight increase in coronavirus infections in Metro Manila. They said they expected the number to spike, as Filipinos gather for holiday celebrations. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   OCTA Research   Metro Manila   holidays   COVID-19 reproduction rate   coronavirus reproduction rate  