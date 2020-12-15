Home  >  News

Ilang Aeta tinutulan ang pamamalimos ng kanilang kapwa

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 08:27 PM

Nagpapaalala ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) na may batas na nagbabawal sa panlilimos at pagbibigay ng limos. May paalala naman ang mga Aeta sa kanilang mga kasamang bumababa mula sa bundok para mamalimos. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Martes, 15 Disyembre 2020

