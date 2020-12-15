Home  >  News

ICC prosecutor believes crimes against humanity committed in Duterte drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 11:15 PM

The International Criminal Court said there was reason to believe so-called crimes against humanity were committed in the anti-drug war of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The president's spokesperson dismissed any further investigation by the tribunal as potential waste of time and resources. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2020
