IATF: Wearing of face shields now required in public

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 11:27 PM

Philippine authorities updated the country's coronavirus protocols in anticipation of a possible spike in COVID-19 infections during the holidays.

Face shield would be mandatory in public areas, while provincial bus operations have been allowed to resume but only for point-to-point routes. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 15, 2020
