Calls mount for probe on judge issuing 'questionable' search warrants vs activists

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 15 2020 12:21 AM

Progressive groups in the Philippines see a suspicious pattern in the arrests made by authorities on International Human Rights Day last week. 

They pointed out how these were made on the basis of the same case and search warrants issued by the same judge. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 14, 2020
 
