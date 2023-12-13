Home > News PH votes in favor of UN resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2023 12:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippines joined other nations in approving a UN resolution that calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The Philippines voted yes after previously abstaining from a vote on a similar resolution. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Gaza Israel Israel-Hamas war UN United Nations