Home  >  News

PH votes in favor of UN resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2023 12:48 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines joined other nations in approving a UN resolution that calls for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Philippines voted yes after previously abstaining from a vote on a similar resolution. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2023

Related Videos

Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Gaza   Israel   Israel-Hamas war   UN   United Nations  