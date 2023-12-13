Home  >  News

PH urged to seek US support in resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2023 12:19 AM

The proposal for US ships to accompany the Philippine resupply vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

But the Philippine military chief brushed off the idea despite China’s water cannon attacks on previous resupply missions. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2023
