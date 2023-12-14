LPA to enter PAR Saturday, drench eastern Visayas, Mindanao

Watch more on iWantTFC

A low pressure area may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday and affect parts of Visayas and Mindanao on Sunday, weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

The LPA formed from a cloud cluster and was located 1,865 km east of Mindanao at 3:00 a.m.

Weather forecaster Rhea Torres said on TeleRadyo Serbisyo that the LPA has low chance of developing into a storm in the next two days.

She added that environmental conditions are not favorable for the weather disturbance to intensify to a super typhoon, especially with the presence of the northeast monsoon or Amihan in Luzon.

Amihan will bring cloudy skies and light rains in Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may have generally fair weather but with possible isolated light rains. Temperatures will be cooler in the morning but may reach 33°C around midday in the country's capital.

Amihan is seen to weaken before weekend and surge again by Sunday.

Visayas and Mindanao will continue to experience warm and humid conditions. Isolated thunderstorms may form in the afternoon or evening.