Home > News House panel to tackle bill revoking SMNI’s franchise in January ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2023 12:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Philippine congressional panel is set to tackle a bill which seeks to revoke the franchise of the Sonshine Media Network International. The network came under a House probe after one of its hosts accused the speaker of spending billions on travel expenses. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight SMNI House of Representatives franchise