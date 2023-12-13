Home  >  News

House panel to tackle bill revoking SMNI’s franchise in January

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2023 12:25 AM

A Philippine congressional panel is set to tackle a bill which seeks to revoke the franchise of the Sonshine Media Network International.

The network came under a House probe after one of its hosts accused the speaker of spending billions on travel expenses. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2023
