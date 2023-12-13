Home > News House panel to invite Quiboloy for SMNI franchise hearing ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2023 02:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC House Committee on Legislative Franchises chairperson Rep. Gus Tambunting said on Wednesday (December 13) that the panel has scheduled in January its deliberations on House Bill 9710, which seeks to revoke the franchise of SMNI. Speaking with reporters, Tambunting also said that they will invite Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to the hearings on SMNI's alleged franchise violations. FULL STORY: House panel to tackle bill seeking to revoke SMNI franchise in January (Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber SMNI, Gus Tambunting, Apollo Quiboloy, ANC promo Read More: SMNI Gus Tambunting Apollo Quiboloy