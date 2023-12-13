House panel to invite Quiboloy for SMNI franchise hearing

Watch more on iWantTFC

House Committee on Legislative Franchises chairperson Rep. Gus Tambunting said on Wednesday (December 13) that the panel has scheduled in January its deliberations on House Bill 9710, which seeks to revoke the franchise of SMNI.

Speaking with reporters, Tambunting also said that they will invite Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to the hearings on SMNI's alleged franchise violations.

(Report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News)