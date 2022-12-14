NUJP welcomes move to decriminalize cyberlibel

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A journalists’ group on Wednesday welcomed Senator Risa Hontiveros’ move to decriminalize libel in the country.

“Very welcome itong finile ni Senator Hontiveros na actually very overdue na nga yung pag-decriminalize ng libel. Decades na ‘tong kampanyang ‘to ‘no,” National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) President Jonathan de Santos said.

(This bill filed by Senator Hontiveros is very welcome, we have been campaigning for this for decades.)

“At ano kasi siya, parang incompatible na ang libel or criminal libel sa mga, parang sa principles na pinanghahawakan natin bilang bansa na supposedly, democracy tayo. We have free speech pero meron tayong mga kasama sa, hindi lang sa industriya ‘no, mga kababayan nga natin na pwede silang makulong for, basically for their reporting, para sa kanilang freedom of expression ‘no so medyo harsh talaga siya,” he added.

(We think libel or criminal libel is incompatible with principles we hold as a country--supposedly we are a democracy, but we have countrymen who can be arrested for their reporting or their exercise of freedom of expression, so it's a bit harsh.)

Hontiveros filed the bill on the same day that journalist Frank Cimatu was convicted of cyberlibel over a 2017 Facebook post about former Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol.

De Santos himself lamented the judgment on his fellow journalist.

“Parang beyond yung possibility ng makukulong siya or may multa, kasama na rin, kailangan natin tingnan yung struggle nung trial mismo, yung epekto ng sa kanyan financially, epekto noon sa kanya siguro, emotional state niya.”

(Beyond the possibility that he may be jailed, we need to see that the struggle of the trial itself can affect him financially or emotionally.)

The journalist stressed that they are not asking for alleged misdeeds by journalists to go unpunished.

“Ang sinasabi lang natin hindi ka dapat makulong para sa isinulat mo o sinabi mo, pwede naman kasing, pwede mong ihabla sa korte na humingi ka ng danyos,” he noted.

(We're just saying that you should not be jailed for what you write. You can seek damages in court.)

“Hindi naman tinatanggal yun sa batas, ano lang kasi, unang-una napakahaba ng trial ‘no, at alam din naman natin yung conditions ng prisons natin, napaka-harsh niya na punishment over your exercise mo of your freedoms.”

(We're not removing that from the law. It's just that--trial is long, and we know the conditions of our prisons. That's to much of a pnuishment for exercising your freedom of expression.)

--TeleRadyo, 14 December 2022