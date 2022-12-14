Home > News Marcos highlights importance of boosting trade and investments between EU and ASEAN ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 14 2022 11:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The winter cold in Brussels took its toll on visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He’s under the weather and forced to rest on the final day of his three-day working visit. But before getting sidelined, the president assured European Union regulators of his administration’s commitment to help Filipino seafarers comply with EU maritime safety standards. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 14, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit Brussels Belgium /sports/12/14/22/uaap-newly-crowned-mvp-diouf-shrugs-off-subpar-game-2/sports/12/14/22/visit-by-eagles-alum-had-extraordinary-impact-says-tab/sports/12/14/22/uaap-up-downplays-crucial-galinato-miss-amid-rally/sports/12/14/22/football-azkals-succumb-to-late-goal-in-loss-to-vietnam/sports/12/14/22/uaap-up-still-in-the-dark-surrounding-lucero-injury