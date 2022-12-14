Home  >  News

Marcos highlights importance of boosting trade and investments between EU and ASEAN

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2022 11:57 PM

The winter cold in Brussels took its toll on visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He’s under the weather and forced to rest on the final day of his three-day working visit.

But before getting sidelined, the president assured European Union regulators of his administration’s commitment to help Filipino seafarers comply with EU maritime safety standards. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 14, 2022
