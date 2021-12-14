Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Sara Duterte inilabas ang listahan ng susuportahang Senate bets

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 08:43 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Inilabas ni vice presidential bet Sara Duterte-Carpio ang listahan ng mga Senate aspirants na susuportahan niya sa 2022. Kabilang dito ang ama niyang si President Rodrigo Duterte, na umatras naman nito lang Martes. Nagpa-Patrol, Jorge Cariño. TV Patrol, Martes, 14 Disyembre 2021
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   halalan   halalan 2022   #halalan2022   politika   Sara Duterte Carpio   Sara Duterte  