Pang-Noche Buena hatid sa mga residente ng barangay sa Pasig

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 08:33 PM

Hindi pa man tuluyang nakababawi ang kabuhayan dahil sa pandemya ang maraming residente sa Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City, puno ng pag-asa pa rin nilang sasalubungin ang Pasko sa pamamagitan ng pagtutulungan. Bilang tugon sa hiling ng isa nilang ka-barangay, nagdala sa kanila ang ABS-CBN Foundation ng pagsasaluhan sa darating na Pasko. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Martes, 14 Disyembre 2021

