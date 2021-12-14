Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Instead of abolishing state insurer PhilHealth as suggested by others, a lawmaker on Tuesday recommended the hiring of a team from the private sector to help manage its funds.

Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo, an economist, said social health insurance has "very good mandate which is to protect people from financial risks."

"I’m a big fan of social health insurance. I cannot agree that it needs to be abolished. What we need to do is improve on it," she told ANC's Headstart.

"It is really, I think, a leadership issue. Meaning, whoever manages PhilHealth must have the competence because you need technical skills to run an insurance program, just like in any private company. It’s not impossible to run a private health insurance company…So the expertise is available in the country. The problem is it’s not in government," she said.

Quimbo said she has filed a bill called Social Health Insurance Crisis Act that sought to declare a management crisis at PhilHealth and authorize the president to "outsource from the private sector whatever skills are necessary, including the management itself."

"So you have for example, a temporary transition team, meaning hire a management team from the private sector and pay them well. That’s the problem: you’re not attracting the right talent perhaps because you’re not paying enough," she said.

"You’re looking at P116-billion fund. So you can’t scrimp on talent. Use a portion of that and hire a team from the private sector to at least teach your career executives for say, 3 to 5 years so that it goes on cruise control," she added.

She said it's important to find out how corruption prevalent in PhilHealth, underlining that a "mafia" was created because there was no one policing them.

Quimbo also earlier called for an overhaul of PhilHealth after the Commission on Audit flagged advanced payments made by the state insurer amounting to P14.97 billion under its interim reimbursement mechanism.

However, she pointed out that the audit report has been "overtaken by events" because PhilHealth has suspended the IRM since August 2020.

Still, she said this shows that "technical leadership" is necessary for those at the top level and actuarial services must be improved for correct projections.