DFA, DOH chiefs in new row over allegedly botched syringe purchase

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 12:36 AM

Two Cabinet officials engaged in yet another verbal spat over the government's COVID-19 vaccination drive. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has been accused by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. of botching a critical aspect of the vaccine rollout. But Duque insisted the claim was baseless. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2021
