Bagong disenyo ng P1,000 di umano nakonsulta sa historians

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2021 08:36 PM

Kinumpirma ni BSP governor Benjamin Diokno na hindi dumaan sa National Historical Commission of the Philippines ang disenyo ng P1,000 polymer banknote na ilalabas sa susunod na taon. Pero nilinaw din niya na pilot test lang muna ang gagawin ng BSP at mananatiling legal tender ang kasalukuyang P1,000. Nagpa-Patrol, Warren de Guzman. TV Patrol, Martes, 14 Disyembre 2021

