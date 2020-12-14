Home  >  News

Business permit ng NLEX sa Valenzuela suspendido pa rin: mayor

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2020 07:46 PM

Humingi ng dagdag na oras ang North Luzon Expressway Corp. sa local government ng Valenzuela para magpatupad ng mga hakbang at maibsan ang traffic sa mga toll plaza. Sa ngayon, ayon kay Mayor Rex Gatchalian, mananatiling suspendido ang business license ng kompanya. Nagpa-Patrol, Raffy Santos. TV Patrol, Lunes, 14 Disyembre 2020

