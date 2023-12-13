Pimentel backs move to probe Quiboloy

Watch more on iWantTFC

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel denied Wednesday (December 13, 2023) that the move to investigate Pastor Apollo Quiboloy was motivated by political agenda.

The senator insisted that the move is only "in aid of legislation," contrary to what was being alleged by the camp of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader.

"We will just keep reminding ourselves that the legislation or the hearing is in aid of legislation," Pimentel said.

"So 'yung mga anti-violence natin on women, proper treatment of minors, human trafficking, 'yung mga laws na 'yun ang parati nating iisipin," he added.

Pimentel also said he supports this move by Sen. Risa Hontiveros. — Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News