DOTr says excess of jeepneys in Metro Manila

Watch more on iWantTFC

It's all systems go for the government's PUV modernization program after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said there will be no extension of the December 31 deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicles.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista

said jeepney operators who have not committed to and consolidated under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program will lose their franchise.

"'Yung mga hindi magko-consolidate ay automatic mawawala ang kanilang franchise kasi provisional authority lang ang na-issue. Kapag hindi ka kasama sa isang consolidated unit, yung franchise ng unit na iyong minamaneho ay mawawala na. Hindi na sila makakabiyahe. Pag bumiyahe sila, colorum sila," he said.

He also said government is ready for the transport strike by PISTON scheduled on December 14-15.

Transport group PISTON earlier warned that, based on government figures, a majority of public utility jeeps and UV Express vans will not be able to ply routes after December 31.

"Katumbas ito ng mahigit 60,000 na mga tsuper at 25,000 na mga operator na dadagdag sa lumalaking bilang ng mga walang trabaho sa NCR pa lang," PISTON national president Mody Floranda said.

The transport chief, however, said there is an excess of jeepneys in Metro Manila.

"Sa totoo lang, may excess tayo ng jeepney sa Metro Manila. May isang ruta diyan, meron limang kilometro pero 200 'yung jeepney na nago-operate. 'Yan 'yung pwede nating bigyan ng extension coming from the other consolidated group. Mas magiging masaya 'yung consolidated group dahil mas hahaba 'yung ruta nila. Mas dadami 'yung kanilang pasahero," he said.

Bautista said some 70 percent of all PUV operators will have consolidated by the end of the year.

"'Yung 70% ay sapat na para matugunan ang pangangailangan ng ating mamamayan. 'Yung prangkisa, hindi 'yan right. It’s a privilege. Binibigay 'yan ng gobyerno and binibigyan sila ng pagkakataon na gamitin 'yung privilege by following the program of government," he added.

He said local governments are working on a local public transport route plan, which studies road routes that will be serviced by existing operators.

"Kasi pwedeng habaan 'yung ruta ng mga nag-consolidate. In fact, 'yan 'yung gusto ng mga nag-consolidate dahil mas magiging sustainable, profitable 'yung operations nila kung hahaba 'yung ruta nila."