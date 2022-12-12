Home  >  News

SIM card registration madaling abusuhin, ayon sa mga eksperto

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2022 01:45 AM

MAYNILA — Madaling abusuhin umano ang SIM card registration dahil sa sistema nito, ayon sa ilang eksperto nitong Lunes.

Naglabas ng implementing rules and regulations (IRR) kamakailan ang NTC para sa SIM card registration, kung saan kailangang irehistro ang SIM simula Disyembre 27 para maiwasang ma-deactivate ito sa susunod na taon.

Ayon kay Abe Olandres, founder at editor-in-chief ng Yuga Tech, may katanungan pa din sa tunay na identity ng magpaparehistro ng SIM card. 

Ayon naman kay Jerry Liao, isang IT expert, may katanungan diin sa security ng data ng mga magrerehistro ng sim card. 

Ani Olandres, hamon ang pagrerehistro ng 150 milyon SIM card holders ng sabay-sabay sa Pilipinas. Malaki umano ang maitutulong ng lokal na pamahalaan sa pag-identify ng mga magrerehistro ng mga SIM card.

Saad ni Liao naman, nakasaad sa IRR na mayroon 24 oras bago ma-deactivate ang SIM card na hindi narehistro sa nakatakdang oras.
 
Giit niya, kailangan sana "real time" ang deactivation ng sim card. Hindi umano kakayanin na marehistro ang 150 milyon na SIM card sa loob ng anim na buwan.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Dis. 12, 2022
