Manila court allows 3 detained activists to post bail

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2022 10:28 PM

Temporary freedom remains elusive for Reina Mae Nasino, the detained Filipino activist whose infant girl died three months after she was born in prison.

A Manila court on Monday allowed Nasino and two other detainees to post bail, but Nasino’s lawyer said the amount is too high for them to pay. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2022
