Home > News Manila court allows 3 detained activists to post bail ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 13 2022 10:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Temporary freedom remains elusive for Reina Mae Nasino, the detained Filipino activist whose infant girl died three months after she was born in prison. A Manila court on Monday allowed Nasino and two other detainees to post bail, but Nasino’s lawyer said the amount is too high for them to pay. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Reina Mae Nasino bail detention detained activist /video/news/12/13/22/dagdag-kontribusyon-sa-sss-dapat-bang-ipagpaliban/news/12/13/22/marcos-wants-advisory-body-for-pinoy-seafarers-in-eu/video/business/12/13/22/ph-shares-post-flat-finish-ahead-of-us-inflation-release/video/news/12/13/22/lawmaker-questions-sim-card-verification-process/video/news/12/13/22/marcos-jr-to-meet-belgium-king-in-brussels