Lawmaker questions SIM card verification process

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2022 10:36 PM

At least one senator has called into question the verification process of the new SIM registration law. But telcos and regulators said there is nothing to worry about. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2022