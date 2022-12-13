Home  >  News

Lawmaker questions SIM card verification process

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2022 10:36 PM

At least one senator has called into question the verification process of the new SIM registration law.

But telcos and regulators said there is nothing to worry about. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2022
