Baguio-based journalist Frank Cimatu convicted of cyber libel ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 13 2022 10:24 PM Watch more on iWantTFC Louder calls to decriminalize libel and cyber libel in the Philippines after a journalist is sentenced to prison for a 2017 Facebook post critical of then Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol. Critics said libel laws are being weaponized in the Philippines to silence the media. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2022