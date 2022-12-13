Home  >  News

Baguio-based journalist Frank Cimatu convicted of cyber libel

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 13 2022 10:24 PM

Louder calls to decriminalize libel and cyber libel in the Philippines after a journalist is sentenced to prison for a 2017 Facebook post critical of then Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol.

Critics said libel laws are being weaponized in the Philippines to silence the media. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 13, 2022
