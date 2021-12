Portugal under a 'state of calamity' until March: PH envoy

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Portugal has been placed under a state of calamity until March next year following the detection of the omicron variant, the Philippines' ambassador to Lisbon said Monday.

Portugal is home to some 1,000 to 2,000 Filipinos, said Ambassador Celia Ann Feria.

"Majority have their families here maybe that’s why hindi masyado problema na na-red list ng Philippines ang Portugal (the Philippines' placing Portugal under the red list is not a problem)," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Nearly 90 percent of Portugal's population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, she added.

"We were requesting Filipinos or advising them na 'pag umuwi make sure na vaccinated na para iwas magdala ng sakit sa family (to make sure their vaccinated before they go home to the Philippines to avoid infecting their family)," she said.

So far, a Filipina and a Portuguese married to a Filipino there have plans to visit the Philippines, she said.