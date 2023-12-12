Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday said it was time to install a new Chinese envoy who could simmer down tensions between Beijing and Manila.

Zubiri earlier urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to recall Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian following alleged renewed aggressiveness by Beijing in the West Philippine Sea.

"I think it's about time to send a new ambassador who can actually make strides and try to reach our side, the Philippine side, and calm things down and not add fuel to the fire," Zubiri told ANC's "Headstart."

He said some politicians, including many of his colleagues in the Senate, no longer trusted Huang. He also said that he felt the envoy "has lost touch."

"In diplomacy, you have to keep lines open, you have to figure out a way to prevent these types of actions from happening and it seems that he's been ineffective," the lawmaker said.

"In other words, he has been pushing for a more aggressive reaction from his country's Chinese coast guard as well as his country’s maritime militia."

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, answers questions as Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian looks on during the awarding ceremonies for the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) at the Fiesta Pavilion, Manila Hotel in Manila on June 8, 2023.



The Chinese Coast Guard used water cannons on a Philippine resupply fleet to Ayungin Shoal on Sunday and even rammed the civilian ship Unaizah Mae 1, according to the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea.

Chinese ships also used aggressive maneuvers and water cannons to block a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources attempt to bring supplies to Filipino fishers near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough, Panatag) off Zambales.

Zubiri noted a new Senate resolution — approved by the House of Representatives — condemned China for its aggressive behavior in the West Philippine Sea.

"We’ve done this already twice in the Senate so now we are now one… in saying that aggressive behavior is just too much," Zubiri said.

