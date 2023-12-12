Weather in Metro Manila: Hot and humid, with a chance of thunderstorms

Watch more on iWantTFC

The entire country will experience generally fair weather, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

Isolated light rains may be experienced in Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the northeast monsoon or Amihan.

Cooler temperatures are expected by Tuesday evening as Amihan will advance to the northern and central parts of Luzon and prevail through the weekend.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have hot and humid conditions and chance of isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

No weather disturbance is being monitored in and around the Philippine area of responsibility in the next few days.