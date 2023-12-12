Home  >  News

Piston to push through with 2-day transport strike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2023 11:08 PM

A group of Philippine jeepney drivers vowed to go ahead with a two-day transport strike this week.

Their decision followed the refusal by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to extend one of the processes in the government’s jeepney modernization program. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 12, 2023
