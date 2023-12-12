Home  >  News

PH, US military chiefs discuss regional security in phone call

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2023 10:39 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Senior military leaders of the Philippines and the US agreed on stronger coordination to counter China’s growing aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine armed forces chief shared how he personally witnessed China’s bullying in the area. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 12, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   AFP   Armed Forces of the Philippines   West Philippine Sea   China   US  