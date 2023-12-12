Home  >  News

PH files another diplomatic protest vs China for harassment, water cannon attack

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2023 11:05 PM

The blame game heats up between the Philippines and China as both sides accused each other of provoking recent confrontations in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 12, 2023
