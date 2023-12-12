Home > News PH files another diplomatic protest vs China for harassment, water cannon attack ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2023 11:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The blame game heats up between the Philippines and China as both sides accused each other of provoking recent confrontations in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight West Philippine Sea China diplomatic protest