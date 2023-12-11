Home > News Memorial site for drug war victims unveiled at La Loma Cemetery ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2023 12:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A memorial is to be built in the Philippines to commemorate the people killed in the drug war of the Duterte administration. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Rodrigo Duterte war on drugs extrajudicial killings memorial