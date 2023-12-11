Home  >  News

Memorial site for drug war victims unveiled at La Loma Cemetery

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2023 12:03 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A memorial is to be built in the Philippines to commemorate the people killed in the drug war of the Duterte administration. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   war on drugs   extrajudicial killings   memorial  