Lawyer blasts 'feeding frenzy' vs Quiboloy, says trafficking allegations recycled

Is there abuse happening inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy?

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, counsel for Quiboloy, said allegations that KOJC members are being trafficked and forced to raise money for the church are recycled and should be handled by the courts.

"These allegations are recycled, these are already the subject of a criminal proceeding in California in the United States," he said in an ANC Dateline Philippines interview.

He added: "The Senate is not an investigative agency. It is not the court, police or NBI."

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier said it has placed Quiboloy on its most wanted list on allegations of "conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of children; sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; conspiracy; bulk cash smuggling."

"It is alleged that females were recruited to work as personal assistants, or 'pastorals,' for Quiboloy and that victims prepared his meals, cleaned his residences, gave him massages and were required to have sex with Quiboloy in what the pastorals called 'night duty,'" the FBI said.

In the interview, Topacio denied that women are being exploited in the church and condemned an alleged "feeding frenzy" against Quiboloy, the church and Sonshine Media Network International, the broadcast entity owned by Quiboloy.



Asked what is the church's defense that women including members who are still minors are being trafficked, he said: "I don't need to defend it here. I need to defend it in court."

He attacked Sen. Risa Hontiveros for seeking a Senate probe against the church and challenged the lawmaker to join the alleged witnesses and file a case against Quiboloy or the church.

Hontiveros, in Senate Resolution 884, zeroed in on the reported “large-scale human trafficking, rape, sexual abuse and violence, and child abuse of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) under its leader Apollo Quiboloy.”

Topacio said Quiboloy's position in SMNI is merely "honorary", saying the pastor is not involved in the day to day operations of the broadcaster.



