PH House adopts resolution urging NTC to suspend SMNI operations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2023 12:01 AM

The Philippine House of Representatives adopted a resolution urging the National Telecommunications Commission to suspend the operations of the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

Meanwhile, the spouses of two SMNI hosts detained at the lower chamber asked the Supreme Court to order their release. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2023
