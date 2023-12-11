Home > News PH House adopts resolution urging NTC to suspend SMNI operations ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2023 12:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine House of Representatives adopted a resolution urging the National Telecommunications Commission to suspend the operations of the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI). Meanwhile, the spouses of two SMNI hosts detained at the lower chamber asked the Supreme Court to order their release. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight House of Representatives SMNI NTC