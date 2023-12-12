Watch more on iWantTFC

2024 could be one of the warmest years in Philippine history with some 77 percent of the country predicted to experience a dry spell or drought by May 2024 due to the El Niño phenomenon, a PAGASA climate specialist said Tuesday.

Analiza Solis, chief of the PAGASA climate impact monitoring and prediction section, said Filipinos should expect a large reduction in rainfall in the first 2 quarters of 2024.

"Strong El Niño tayo. It could be one of warmest year on record na posibleng mapunta sa top 10 record natin," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"By end of May base sa latest forecast ng PAGASA, around 77% ng ating bansa ay possible na makaranas ng dry spell at drought."

She urged the health sector to prepare for hotter temperatures during the dry season.