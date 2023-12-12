Home > News Hotter days ahead: 77 pct of PH could experience drought by May 2024 ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2023 08:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC 2024 could be one of the warmest years in Philippine history with some 77 percent of the country predicted to experience a dry spell or drought by May 2024 due to the El Niño phenomenon, a PAGASA climate specialist said Tuesday. Analiza Solis, chief of the PAGASA climate impact monitoring and prediction section, said Filipinos should expect a large reduction in rainfall in the first 2 quarters of 2024. "Strong El Niño tayo. It could be one of warmest year on record na posibleng mapunta sa top 10 record natin," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview. "By end of May base sa latest forecast ng PAGASA, around 77% ng ating bansa ay possible na makaranas ng dry spell at drought." She urged the health sector to prepare for hotter temperatures during the dry season. Fewer storms in PH this year due to El Nino: PAGASA Almost 280,000 hectares of farmland vulnerable to El Niño: DA Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber weather, weather top, pagasa, annaliza solis, el nino, drought, anc promo Read More: weather weather top pagasa annaliza solis el nino drought anc promo