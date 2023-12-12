Home  >  News

2 former Kingdom of Jesus Christ members bare abuse

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2023 10:43 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Two former members of the Philippine religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ narrated how they were allegedly abused by the organization led by controversial televangelist Apollo Quiboloy. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 12, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   Apollo Quiboloy   Kingdom of Jesus Christ  