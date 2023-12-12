Home > News 2 former Kingdom of Jesus Christ members bare abuse ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 12 2023 10:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two former members of the Philippine religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ narrated how they were allegedly abused by the organization led by controversial televangelist Apollo Quiboloy. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 12, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Senate Apollo Quiboloy Kingdom of Jesus Christ