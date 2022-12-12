Home  >  News

NTC: Mga minor, 'di pwedeng magrehistro ng sariling sim card

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2022 11:53 PM

MAYNILA—Hindi pinapayagan ng batas na magrehistro ng sariling sim card ang mga menor de edad sa Pilipinas, ayon sa isang consultant ng National Telecommunications Commission. 

Naglabas ng implementing rules and regulations (IRR) kamakailan ang NTC para sa SIM card registration, kung saan kailangang irehistro ang SIM simula Disyembre 27 para maiwasang ma-deactivate ito sa susunod na taon.

Ayon kay Edgardo Cabarios, NTC consultant, ipapangalan sa magulang ang mga sim card na pagmamay-ari ng minor at kailangan ay may written consent.

Aniya, pwedeng ang guardian din ang magregister para sa isang menor de edad.—SRO, TeleRadyo, Dec. 12, 2022
