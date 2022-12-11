Home  >  News

Modus: Modeling audition na online sex trafficking pala

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2022 07:27 AM

Hindi akalain ng dalawang magkaibigang babae na sa pinuntahang modeling audition ay muntik na silang mabiktima ng online sex trafficking.

Yan ay matapos makilala ng dalawa ang nagpapanggap na recruiter ng isang modeling agency na nagngangalang "Monique."

Pinapunta sila nito sa isang condominium building sa Parañaque para doon ay mag-apply. 

Pero pagpasok nila sa isang unit, nadatnan nila ang kwarto na may mga nakapwestong cellphone at mga ilaw.

Doon, inutusan sila ng isang Chinese national na makipagtalik sa harap ng mga camera kasama ang mga lalakeng modelo na mga undercover na pulis pala.

Matapos makakuha ng timbre, sinalakay ng mga operatiba ang kwarto at inaresto ang Chinese national na napag-alamang labas masok ng bansa.

Ayon sa PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group, may mga kasabwat ang suspek na mga Pilipino at ilan pang Chinese nationals.

Nagkasa na ng follow-up operation ang PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group para mahuli pa ang ilang tao na may kaugnayan dito.

