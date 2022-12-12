Home  >  News

Mga amyenda sa panukalang Maharlika fund inaprubahan ng House panel

Posted at Dec 12 2022 08:57 PM

Nagpasok ng mga amyenda at bagong probisyon ang mga nagsusulong ng Maharlika investment fund sa House Bill 6608, para tiyaking mapupunta ang kita sa social welfare programs o ayuda para sa tao at mapaparusahan ang sino mang magwawaldas sa pondo. Nagsimula na ang deliberasyon sa plenaryo ng panukalang batas. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Disyembre 2022 

