Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mandatory SIM card registration magsisimula sa Disyembre 27

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2022 09:01 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Naglabas na ng implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ang National Telecommunications Commission para sa SIM card registration. Kailangang irehistro ang SIM simula Disyembre 27 para maiwasang ma-deactivate ito sa susunod na taon. Nagpa-Patrol, Jekki Pascual. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Disyembre 2022 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   SIM card registration   telcos   NTC  