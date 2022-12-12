Home  >  News

Kaanak ng mga nasawi sa inanod na jeep sa Rizal nagdadalamhati

Posted at Dec 12 2022 08:59 PM

Tumindi ang panawagan na magkaroon na ng maayos na daan patungo sa Barangay Sta. Ines sa Tanay, Rizal. Ito'y sa gitna ng pagdadalamhati ng mga kaanak ng mga nasawi sa inanod na jeep habang tumatawid sa ilog sa lugar. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Disyembre 2022 

