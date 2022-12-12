Home  >  News

PH House panel approves Maharlika fund bill changes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 12 2022 11:26 PM

Philippine House lawmakers approved new amendments to a bill creating a controversial sovereign wealth fund.

In addition to changes it its name and designated head, the proposed fund will be tapped for profits that will be channeled to social welfare services. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 12, 2022
