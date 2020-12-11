Groups slam arrests made on International Human Rights Day
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 12 2020 12:12 AM
The World Tonight, TWT, ANC, ANC Top, International human rights day, human rights, Philippine news, PH news, PH news update, red baiting, red-tagging, security
- /news/12/12/20/dfa-covid-19-cases-among-pinoys-abroad-spike-with-591-new-infections
- /video/news/12/12/20/some-lawmakers-fear-vaccine-funds-vs-covid-19-can-be-used-for-election-campaigns
- /video/news/12/12/20/doh-no-need-to-change-ncrs-lockdown-measures-unless-infections-soar
- /video/news/12/12/20/astrazenecas-covid-19-vaccine-to-skip-clinical-trials-in-ph-data-enough-to-prove-efficacy
- /video/life/12/11/20/abs-cbn-christmas-ids-tampok-sa-ilang-music-videos