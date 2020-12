AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to skip clinical trials in PH; data enough to prove efficacy

Watch also in iWantTFC

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca will no longer undergo clinical trials in the Philippines, which is buying more than 2.5 million doses of it.

The British-Swedish firm said it has enough data to prove the efficacy of its vaccine, despite dosage mistakes in its earlier trials.

Meanwhile, Pfizer's vaccine is endorsed by a US government advisory panel putting America just one step away from launching its own vaccination campaign. — The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2020.