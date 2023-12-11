Home > News PH Congress approves P5.7-T 2024 national budget ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 11 2023 11:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine government’s P5.7 trillion national spending plan for 2024 now up for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signature. Both chambers of Congress ratified the Bicameral Conference Committee Report, reconciling the differences of their respective versions of next year’s budget. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight 2024 national budget House of Representatives Senate 2024 budget