PH Congress approves P5.7-T 2024 national budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2023 11:59 PM

The Philippine government’s P5.7 trillion national spending plan for 2024 now up for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s signature.

Both chambers of Congress ratified the Bicameral Conference Committee Report, reconciling the differences of their respective versions of next year’s budget. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2023
 
