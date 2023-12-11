No weather disturbance in the next 5 days: PAGASA

Watch more on iWantTFC

PAGASA is not monitoring any weather disturbance or storm within the Philippine area of responsilibity (PAR), weather forecaster Robert Badrina said Monday on TeleRadyo Serbisyo's Gising Pilipinas.

There have only been 10 storms in the country this year so far -- just half of the annual average of 19 to 20.

The Easterlies, the warm Pacific winds, will continue to bring hot and humid conditions over the entire country. Isolated thunderstorms may also be expected, especially in the afternoon or evening.

The northeast monsoon or Amihan, which has been weak and only affected parts of Northern Luzon in the past two weeks, may be felt over most of Luzon, including Metro Manila, on Wednesday and Thursday, based on PAGASA's forecast.