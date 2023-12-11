Home  >  News

Marcos: China pushing PH to further defend West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2023 11:53 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The stronger resolve of the Philippines to defend its sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

The country’s security officials are proposing a new strategy to deal with China’s aggression against Philippine vessels in the area. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Ferdinand Marcos Jr.   West Philippine Sea   China  