Floating barriers nakalatag ulit sa may Bajo de Masinloc

Itinuloy ng Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ang kanilang humanitarian at support mission para sa mga mangingisda sa Bajo de Masinloc o Scarborough Shoal. Pero isinagawa ito malayo sa bahura para makaiwas sa pangha-harass ng Chinese Coast Guard at maritime militia. Samantala, may bagong floating barriers na naman sa bukana ng bahura para hindi makapasok ang mga mangingisda roon. Nagpa-Patrol, Jose Carretero. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Disyembre 2023