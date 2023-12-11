Home > News Floating barriers nakalatag ulit sa may Bajo de Masinloc ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 11 2023 08:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Itinuloy ng Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ang kanilang humanitarian at support mission para sa mga mangingisda sa Bajo de Masinloc o Scarborough Shoal. Pero isinagawa ito malayo sa bahura para makaiwas sa pangha-harass ng Chinese Coast Guard at maritime militia. Samantala, may bagong floating barriers na naman sa bukana ng bahura para hindi makapasok ang mga mangingisda roon. Nagpa-Patrol, Jose Carretero. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Disyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news maritime dispute West Philippine Sea Bajo de Masinloc Scarborough Shoal Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources China-Philippines relation China Coast Guard