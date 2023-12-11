Home  >  News

Floating barriers nakalatag ulit sa may Bajo de Masinloc

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2023 08:55 PM

Itinuloy ng Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources ang kanilang humanitarian at support mission para sa mga mangingisda sa Bajo de Masinloc o Scarborough Shoal. Pero isinagawa ito malayo sa bahura para makaiwas sa pangha-harass ng Chinese Coast Guard at maritime militia. Samantala, may bagong floating barriers na naman sa bukana ng bahura para hindi makapasok ang mga mangingisda roon. Nagpa-Patrol, Jose Carretero. TV Patrol, Lunes, 11 Disyembre 2023

