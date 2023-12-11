Watch more on iWantTFC

China's "aggressive" actions against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea were a "serious escalation" on the part of Beijing's agents, the National Security Council spokesperson said on Monday (December 11).

The Philippines accused China of heightening tensions after its Chinese Coast Guard used water cannons and conducted dangerous maneuvers at a fisheries bureau vessel delivering oil and groceries for the Filipino fishermen in Scarborough Shoal on Saturday (December 9) and another incident against a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a corrugated warship in Second Thomas Shoal on Sunday (December 10).

Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza told journalists at a news conference that the Philippines has issued another diplomatic protest and summoned the Chinese ambassador over Beijing’s aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea,

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China's claims had no legal basis.

(Production: Jay Ereno, Peter Blaza)