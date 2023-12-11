Home  >  News

Civilian boat carrying gifts, supplies reaches Lawak Island

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2023 11:57 PM

A boat carrying Filipino volunteers evaded Chinese vessels and delivered supplies to the Philippine-occupied Lawak Island in the West Philippine Sea.

It was part of a civilian convoy whose mother ship had to cut its mission short after being harassed by Chinese vessels. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2023
 
