Posted at Dec 11 2023 11:57 PM

A boat carrying Filipino volunteers evaded Chinese vessels and delivered supplies to the Philippine-occupied Lawak Island in the West Philippine Sea. It was part of a civilian convoy whose mother ship had to cut its mission short after being harassed by Chinese vessels. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2023