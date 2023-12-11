Home  >  News

BFAR conducts humanitarian mission in Bajo de Masinloc despite Chinese aggression

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 11 2023 11:55 PM

Vessels of the Philippine fisheries bureau contend with Chinese harassment as they deliver humanitarian aid to Filipino fisherfolk in the Scarborough Shoal. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2023
