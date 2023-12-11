Home > News BFAR conducts humanitarian mission in Bajo de Masinloc despite Chinese aggression ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 11 2023 11:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Vessels of the Philippine fisheries bureau contend with Chinese harassment as they deliver humanitarian aid to Filipino fisherfolk in the Scarborough Shoal. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight BFAR West Philippine Sea Bajo de Masinloc Scarborough Shoal